Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi; says necessary for Congress to win Rajasthan elections 2023

Sachin Pilot also said that he is more than happy to do whatever the Congress party wants him to do.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot today met party president Sonia Gandhi amid buzz over a Cabinet reshuffle and issues related to the organisation. Pilot’s meeting with the Congress president came a day after Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political situation in the state. Talking to the media after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Pilot said that the party and CM Ashok Gehlot will take decisions related to the state at an appropriate time.

“There was Covid, then there was lockdown, so some delay happened. But I think if any change is needed in the government or in the organisation, then the AICC and the chief minister will decide at an appropriate time.

“However, I think, less than two years are left for the next elections. We want to fight that election with full strength and dedication. In Rajasthan, there has been an alternate government of the BJP and the Congress every five years. This time, we want to prepare with full strength, give respect to party workers, ensure everyone’s participation and balance, to take along every part and section of the state to break this tradition (of alternate governments). We will have to work now for the 2023 assembly polls, and the Lok Sabha elections will be in the year 2024, so repeating the Congress government in Rajasthan is very necessary. I think, if the government and the organisation will work strongly, we will be able to do it,” said Pilot.

Reacting to the question of difference within the party, Pilot said that it has been into media for a long time that there are different groups belonging to different leaders but we all are workers of the Congress party. “This is not the time for deciding your or mine. We are walking together….Party will take its decision keeping in mind experience, performance, credibility, regional balance, and caste combination among other factors. I had a long chat with Sonia Gandhi ji today and I feel that she is understanding all issues and all feedback is going to her. A right decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” said Pilot.

Pilot also said that he is more than happy to do whatever the Congress party wants him to do.

Pilot for long has been demanding that Cabinet expansion should happen and appointments to boards and corporations in the state be made soon. He has been asserting that Congress workers and leaders working closely with him for the party should be given their dues. Pilot and the MLAs supporting him had revolted against Gehlot last year over his style of functioning, after which Pilot was removed from the posts of the state party chief and the Rajasthan deputy chief minister.