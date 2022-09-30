Rajasthan’s political crisis: Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi, says ‘conveyed my sentiments, given feedback’

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday night met the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the crisis in the party’s Rajasthan unit.

Pilot’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi came hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls after taking the “moral responsibility” for the political crisis in the state.

Gehlot made the announcement after meeting Gandhi, and said that a decision on whether or not he would remain the CM would be decided by the interim president.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot drops out of Congress president race after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Pilot, who spent around an hour at Gandhi’s residence where Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present, said he has “conveyed his sentiments” and gave his “feedback” to Sonia Gandhi.

“I met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She listened to me calmly. We had a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan,” Pilot said after the meeting.

Speaking with reporters outside Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence, Pilot said, “I have conveyed my sentiments, given my feedback to Sonia Gandhi. We all want to win the 2023 assembly elections for which we will have to work together. Our objective is that we ensure the Congress’ win in Rajasthan and other states.”

“I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again form a Congress government through our hard work,” he added.

The former Rajasthan deputy CM said that it has been his priority to ensure that the Congress bucks the trend of one term to it and the next to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It is often debated that the BJP and Congress government keeps coming every five years (in Rajasthan). I don’t see any reason why Congress cannot return to power for the second time in the state in 2023. We will work towards this,” Pilot said.

He said that to secure a second term, it is “collective priority and objective” and that he held a discussion of strategy with Congress leaders and Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read | Will Congress sack Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan CM? Sonia Gandhi’s decision in a day or two, says KC Venugopal

Notably, Pilot’s meeting with Gandhi came days after Gehlot loyalists had openly rebelled over a possible change of guard in the state, and over speculations that Pilot could be made the CM.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, in an advisory, KC Venugopal has asked all Congress leaders to refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about the party’s internal matters, warning them of strict disciplinary action.