Sachin Pilot in touch with Priyanka Vadra as Ashok Gehlot readies Plan B to checkmate rebel MLAs

Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan and Congress ’ state unit president on Tuesday. (file pic)

Despite having dragged the Congress to court after being sacked as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and the Congress’ state unit chief, Sachin Pilot has not snapped contacts with the top leadership of the party. The Indian Express reports citing sources in the Congress that Sachin Pilot is in touch with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sachin Pilot telephoned Priyanka over the weekend, the report said, without providing the details of the conversation. The Congress’ top leadership, including Priyanka, is open to meeting Pilot, the sources told the IE.

Pilot had also telephoned senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi after being sacked as the deputy CM.

Pilot’s call to Priyanka Vadra comes at a crucial juncture for Pilot and the 18 other rebel MLAs who sided with him. While the central leadership has been sending hints that it was willing to discuss all grievances with Pilot, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been adamant on showing his former deputy and his supporters the door. Gehlot has prepared a Plan B against the former deputy CM and 18 MLAs belonging to his camp. The Pilot camp has already moved Rajasthan High Court against SPeaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notices to them.

The IE report said that the Congress was mulling convening a special session of the Legislative Assembly for a trust vote to ‘expose’ the dissident MLAs in the House. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP believes that a rapprochement is no longer possible after Pilot asserted that he was not joining the saffron party.

The BJP, therefore, is lending its weight to Sachin Pilot’s efforts against CM Ashok Gehlot, the IE report said.

Going by the current arithmetic, there are 21 MLAs in the Pilot camp including the two Independents – Om Prakash Hudla (Mahuwa) and Suresh Tak (Kishangarh).

The BJP has 72 MLAs and enjoys the support of three RLP members. If these 21 MLAs are added to the BJP’s tally of 75, the total strength of the saffron party stands at 96 in the 200-member Assembly.

“Having come this far, it is not wise to not use this opportunity,” a senior BJP leader who is aware of the party’s plans in Rajasthan told the daily.