Sachin Pilot has stooped to new low in politics, says Rajasthan Transport Minister Yunus Khan

He said, “Sachin Pilot is not able to be find issues and has stooped to new low in politics. He should restrain from using shallow language.” (IE)

Rajasthan Transport Minister Yunus Khan today hit out at state Congress president Sachin Pilot saying the opposition party leader has stooped too low and was not left with any real issues to raise. His comment came following Pilot’s reported comment that the BJP was not being able to find any suitable candidate for its state unit chief’s post and none of the leaders want to be a “scapegoat”.

“Decision on BJP state president post will soon be taken by the party’s central leadership and it is an internal matter of the party. Leaders of opposition parties need not interfere,” Khan said at a press conference here today.

He said, “Sachin Pilot is not able to be find issues and has stooped to new low in politics. He should restrain from using shallow language.” In the four years of the BJP’s rule, Rajasthan has progressed on the path of developmental with 50,000 km new roads built in the state and 35,000 km roads renovated, the minister said, adding Rs 90,000 crore has been spent on road construction. On the demand for reservation by the Gujjars, Khan said doors are always open for holding talks with Gujjar leaders as a solution to the issue through dialogue is possible.