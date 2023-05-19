Sachin Pilot extends support to protesting wrestlers’ at Jantar Mantar, demands ‘impartial probe’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot reached Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday to extend his support to protesting wrestlers who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

He said that the “legitimate demand” of the protesting wrestlers should be met at the earliest and an “impartial” investigation be initiated following the law of the land.

“I request all those listening to me that all their legitimate demands be met as soon as possible and action taken under the law and constitution (of the country). There is a very clear direction (in the constitution) how action should be taken,” said Pilot.

“For the last 26-27 days, our leading sports personalities have been in a lot of pain. They have been demanding action for the wrongdoing that have happened to them. They have been pleading all these days and waiting so that they get due respect. We want their voices be heard and they get justice,” added Pilot.

“We only want an impartial investigation into what the wrestlers have been demanding. They have brought laurels to the country… we hold our heads high because of them. If they are shedding tears, then it means they are unhappy. Listen to them within the purview of the law. If there is a delay in giving them justice, we should do soul searching… why this is happening and under whose pressure,” said Pilot.

The wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, have set May 21 as the deadline for the arrest of Brij Bhushan, failing which they, along with the khaps and village elders, will take a call on taking the agitation forward.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements at Jantar Mantar, on national capital’s borders, in view of farmers’ meeting in support of protesting wrestlers on Sunday, said officials.

Earlier in the day, the ace wrestlers had walked from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against the WFI chief.