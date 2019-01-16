Sabarimala tense again: Two women dressed as men try to enter shrine

Angry protesters and devotees turned away two women in their 30s from Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta of Kerala on Wednesday morning. This comes two weeks after two other women – 39-year-old Kanaka Durga and – Bindu Ammini in her 40s, had become the first ones to enter the shrine after the Supreme Court lifted the decades-old ban back in September 2018.

Female devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 have been barred for decades from Sabrimala citing that the temple’s deity Lord Ayyappa is a celibate, and the apex court’s verdict challenged the traditionalists in Kerala.

On Wednesday, two Kannur residents – Reshma Nishanth and Shanila Sajesh – dressed up as men and were reportedly trekking to the temple when they were caught midway by angry protesters in the morning.

The two women started their trek early morning at 5 am to avoid protesters. Both of them have stated that they decided to make the tedious journey after police promised them protection.

They dodged the protesters for some time but were intercepted as they encircled them. Both were saved by the police who arrested five protesters as the women devotees continued their trekking.

They were again stopped by a large group of protesters who were on the path leading to the temple in Neelimala. The stalemate continued for a couple of hours as police removed them by force.

The situation turned serious and the police were helpless in taking the two women further. After all the attempts were blocked, the women were then taken to the base camp, Pambha.

State’s temple minister Kadakampally Surendran condemned the act saying that it was “really deplorable” to prevent the women, who had came after the vow and had fasted to make the journey to the shrine. The minister further said that the police was exhibiting utmost restraint in tackling the protesters as the government wanted to avoid any conflict.

“Our government does not need any ‘certificate from Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’ whose party is on a mission to kill people for cow,” the minister was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had attacked the Kerala government on handling of the Sabarimala issue, accusing that the ‘Communists’ had no respect for India’s spiritual traditions and the country’s culture. He also took a dig at the Congress party for multiple stands on the controversy and clubbed the two parties as ‘similar’.