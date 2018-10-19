Sabarimala row: Two women start climb amid protests, activist Trupti Desai detained – Top 10 developments

Two women – a journalist and a social activist, started their climb to the Sabarimala hill to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine Friday morning along with police security as protests continue. (ANI)

Two women – a journalist and a social activist, started their climb to the Sabarimala hill to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine Friday morning along with police security as protests continued on the second day since the temple opened its doors after the Supreme Court ruling lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of all age groups. Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board on Thursday said it was ready for any compromise to bring peace to the hill shrine. The board is headed by ruling CPM party leader A Padmakumar and manages the temple.

Here are the top 10 developments in Sabarimala Temple row:

1) Two women, including a Hyderabad-based reporter, began trekking to Sabarimala hill this morning.

2) Journalist Kavitha Jakkal of Hyderabad based Mojo TV and woman activist Rehana Fatima are en-route to the Sabarimala temple. The woman reporter is in her late 20s while the details of the second woman, who was carrying Irumudikkettu (holy bundle), was not immediately known, news agency PTI reported.

3) Their attempt to reach the shrine came a day after a woman reporter of a foreign media company from New Delhi made a failed attempt to visit the temple.

4) Police team, led by IG S Sreejithhave, have thrown a security ring around the two women who had requested security to go to Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

5) The police officical said the police is only following the law. “Police will not create any issue in Sabarimala and we don’t want a confrontation with you devotees. We are only following the law. I will be discussing with the higher authorities and brief them on the situation,” Inspector General S Sreejith told devotees.

6) The trek from Pamba to the temple located at a hillock generally takes around two hours. Strong protests have been ongoing by devotees, opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

7) Meanwhile, Pune police detained an activist, Trupti Desai, earlier in the morning. According to news agency ANI, she wrote a letter to police on Thursday and put out her demand to meet and discuss Sabarimala temple issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Shirdi later today. She also threatened to stop the PM’s convoy if he does not meet her, ANI reported.

8) She asserted it was her Constitutional right to protest and called it an attempt to suppress dissenting voice. “Police force was already here today morning when we were about to leave for Shirdi. It is wrong. It is our Constitutional right to protest. We are being stopped at home only. It is an attempt to suppress our voice through Modi ji,” activist Trupti Desai told ANI, on being detained by police.

9) Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government must not lay the ground for BJP or RSS to exploit this situation. “The govt must decide whether the beliefs of crores of devotees must be protected or to implement the agenda of a few women,” he said.

10) The hearing in the bail application matter of activist Rahul Easwar will take place tomorrow before Pathanamthitta Judicial first class Magistrate 1. He was arrested on October 17 from Nilakkal base camp.