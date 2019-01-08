Sabarimala violence: Crude bombs hurled at residences of BJP and CPI(M) workers

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 1:03 PM

In continuing incidents of violence over the Sabarimala issue, countrymade bombs were hurled at the homes of CPI(M) and BJP workers in Kerala's Kozhikode district early.

As many as 2,187 cases have been registered and 6,914 arrested in connection with the violence witnessed in the past few days.

In continuing incidents of violence over the Sabarimala issue, countrymade bombs were hurled at the homes of CPI(M) and BJP workers in Kerala’s Kozhikode district early on Tuesday, police said. The house of CPI(M)’s Koyilandy area committee member, Shiju, came under attack first, following which local Bharatiya Janata Party leader V K Mukundan’s house was also attacked using crude bombs, police said. However, no one was injured, they said.

On Monday, a countrymade bomb was hurled at the house of a BJP worker at Koyilandy, while 18 crude bombs were seized from Kannur. Kerala had seen unprecedented violence after two women of menstruating age — Bindu and Kanakadurga — offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala last Wednesday, following which a shutdown was called by various Hindu outfits the next day.

According to police, 2,187 cases have been registered and 6,914 arrested in connection with the violence witnessed in the past few days.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sabarimala violence: Crude bombs hurled at residences of BJP and CPI(M) workers
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition