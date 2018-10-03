Sabarimala verdict: Kerala govt not to file review petition in SC, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The President of Travancore Devaswom Board, which administrates the Sabarimala temple shrine, said he was “disappointed”, adding that they will accept the verdict.

Kerala government will not file review petition on the Supreme Court verdict which allowed entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple. Talking to ANI, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Kerala government will ensure facilities and protection to women devotees visiting Sabarimala”.

According to media reports, he said that the board is contemplating a review petition and they will take decision regarding this today (3rd Oct).

The chief minister, however, is of the view that women who want to go to Sabarimala cannot be stopped. “Women police personnel from Kerala and neighboring states will be deputed to ensure law and order,” CM Vijayan said.

According to media reports, Kerala government had said that they will not block any move by the board to file review petition in the Supreme Court.

Many organisation, religious bodies and individuals have planned to move a review plea. They are consulting experts and lawyers and are planning a joint petition.

Many women have taken to social media platforms and posted that they will not visit the Sabarimala temple till they hit menopause.

All women of menstruating age were traditionally barred from entering the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.