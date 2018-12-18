Sabarimala: Two days after police allegedly turned them away, four transgenders offer prayers at the shrine

Sabarimala: According to news reports, the administration consulted with the chief priest of the shrine and granted permission to four transgenders.

Two days after running into controversy for stopping a group of four saree-clad transgenders from visiting the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala, the administration today granted them permission to undertake the pilgrimage.

According to news reports, the administration consulted with the chief priest of the shrine and granted them permission. The group has offered prayer at the famous shrine today. Manorama Online quoted one of the members of the group as saying that they were all are very proud and happy.

#WATCH Kerala: A transgender delegation which was stopped from entering #Sabarimala temple by police on 16 December has been granted permission after discussions with the chief priest. pic.twitter.com/3S9n4453Po — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

On December 16, they were allegedly mistreated by the Kerala Police which blocked their trek to the shrine and were turned back because they were wearing sarees.

The group then approached approached DGP A Hemachandran and Inspector General of Police Manoj Abraham, a day after they were stopped from visiting the temple. Hemachandran is a member of the Kerala High Court-appointed supervisory panel.

According to reports DGP Hemachandran met him and gave them a representation. “I heard their concerns. They also met other police officers. I understand that transgenders have gone to the Sabarimala shrine before as well. We have no objection but there was only security concerns. They may go to Sabarimala at an appropriate time,” he told PTI.

The Manorama report further states that the four – Ananya, Trupti, Renjumol and Avanthika – were dressed in black sarees which is the traditional attire of pilgrims heading towards Lord Ayyappa’s shrine were also carrying the customary Irumudikettu, a pack with offerings for the deity.

One of the members of the groups said that they did not want to change the saree and added that the traditional ban on entry of menstruating women is not applicable to them.