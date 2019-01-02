Battleground Sabarimala Live Updates: Protests erupt across Kerala after entry of women 2 women enter temple, BJP MP hails 2 lady devotees

Sabarimala temple women’s entry Live Updates: Protest outside the state secretariat by police in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Sabarimala temple women’s entry Live Updates: The entry of two women, who are in their 40s, in the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has created a stir across Kerala. The women have offered prayers at the temple for the first time since the Supreme Court ordered the lift on the ban on entry of women aged 10 to 50. BJP activists showed black flags to Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran in Guruvayur where he had gone to attend a function. State Health minister K K Shylaja also faced the ire of activists of the Yuva Morcha and was shown black flags in Kannur. A group of women were protesting at Kerala Secretariat demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation. Five BJP Mahila Morcha members were stopped from entering the state secretariat by police in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The two women, identified as Kanakadurga and Bindu entered the hill shrine at 3.38 am Wednesday. A video shows that women wearing the traditional black dress with their head covered. The temple was closed for a purification ritual soon after. CM Vijayan said that police had given them security to ensure that they do not face any protest. On December 24 last year, the two women had unsuccessfully tried to offer prayers at the shrine. The Lord Ayyappa temple had opened for the 22-day “Makaravilakku” festival on December 30, three days after the conclusion of the 41-day “mandala puja”.