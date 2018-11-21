Sabarimala temple: VHP threatens to launch nationwide movement, says Pinarayi Vijayan working like Adil Shah, Aurangzeb

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the ongoing crisis involving Sabarimala temple and threatened to launch a nationwide movement. VHP’s joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that Vijayan is working like Adil Shah and Aurangzeb and making efforts to crush Hindu faith and traditions.

“The Chief Minister is trying to turn Kerala into a Hindu-free state like Kashmir. On Shabrimala issue, his behavior has become like a ruthless dictator,” Jain told reporters on Tuesday.

“He has been repeatedly torturing Hindus under the pretext of the Supreme Court decision. In the name of preserving the rights of women, he is abusing the women themselves very cruelly,” he added.

Stating that Vijayan wants to turn Kerala into a battlefield, he said, “The way even the chanting of God’s name has become a crime in Kerala, it has started disturbing Hindus quite a lot.”

The VHP leader added that the government has failed to deal with the situation and make proper arrangements for the devotees at the hill shrine. “In the name of arrangements, infrastructure and logistics, the communist government is only doing disorder and creating chaos,” he said.

On police action on Sunday night, he said that hundreds of Ayyappa devotees were arrested and treated like terrorists and sent to judicial custody.

“The way the police kicked the devotees with boots and lifted and threw away the women, it seemed that the said holy place of Hindu society was not a part of independent Bharat but had become Aurangzeb’s empire,” he noted.

He also asked why the government has clamped Section 144 in the temple town of Kerala.

“Was there any possibility of any kind of riot there? The entire country wants to know from them as to what kind of threat to law and order was present there?” he sought to know from the CM.

“If the state government remains this dictatorial and dogmatic, then the Vishva Hindu Parishad would consider making it a national movement,” he told reporters.

He also urged the Supreme Court to hear the matter quickly. “It is the prayer of the VHP to the judges that by getting the date of January 22, the Vijayan government has got another opportunity to indulge in barbarism, which is not appropriate,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, compared to previous years, there has been a fall in the number of pilgrims at the Sabarimala temple in this ongoing two-month-long pilgrimage season. In the past, the average daily number of pilgrims that visited the temple was around 1 lakh, but this time it has fallen perhaps because of the continuous stir. Also, police on Tuesday tightened the rules for pilgrims asking them to return within 6 hours from the shrine and also not to talk to media.

The temple town has been witnessing massive protests since September 28 when the Supreme Court in a landmark order lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women belonging to menstruation age group.