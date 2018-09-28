Sabarimala temple verdict in Supreme Court Live Updates: Will women between 10 and 50 years of age be allowed to enter Kerala temple? top court ruling today

Sabarimala temple verdict in Supreme Court Live Updates: The Kerala government has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of the menstrual age group entering the Sabarimala temple.

Sabarimala temple verdict in Supreme Court Live Updates: After crucial verdicts on Aadhaar, Ayodhya adultery, reservation in promotion in jobs, the Supreme is set to pronounce judgment on the controversial issue of the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The top court will deliver the verdict on the raft of pleas challenging the ban. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict on August 1. Apart from CJI Misra, the bench also comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The bench had earlier said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has “some value” in a “vibrant democracy”.

The pleas were filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others. The Kerala government has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of the menstrual age group entering the Sabarimala temple. It had on July 18 informed the Supreme Court that it now favoured their entry.