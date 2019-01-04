Sabarimala Temple: Swami Agnivesh says BJP-RSS mounted ‘surgical strike’ on Kerala

Social activist Swami Agnivesh

Social activist Swami Agnivesh Friday slammed the BJP-RSS for the violent protests unleashed by it in Kerala against the entry of young women into the Sabarimala Temple and said the Sangh forces had mounted a “surgical strike” on the state. He congratulated Bindhu and Kanakadurga, the women in their forties, who had offered prayers at the Ayyappa shrine on January 2 scripting history, saying that the duo had raised the banner for womens liberation and empowerment for all oppressed women in the country.

The Sangh had declared war not only on state’s civic life, but also on the will and democratic rights of its people, he said in a release. “Stung by the historic show of solidarity by the women of Kerala and their resolve to be treated no more as untouchables by agents of religious obscurantism, the RSS and the BJP in Kerala has gone berserk and mounted a surgical strike on the state,” he said. Alleging that the violence unleashed by the Sangh forces was not an isolated Kerala issue, he said the ‘mask had fallen’ from the brand of politics followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

“Its dance of fury has been showcased in Kerala. The essence of the Hindutva vision for India is now chillingly clear. Development is its bait, but its agenda is brutal domination. It pretends to be open to all, but harbours a mindset of untouchability,” Agnivesh alleged. Kerala had witnessed unprecedented violence and mayhem on Thursday, a day after the two women entered the hill temple, infuriating saffron outfits, with protesters blocking roads by placing burning tyres and granite blocks.

The temple complex has witnessed fierce protests from right wing outfits, BJP and RSS workers ever since the LDF government decided to implement the September 28 Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all age groups to enter the shrine.