Sabarimala temple: Supreme Court did not take tradition into consideration, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Amid ongoing protests at Sabarimala, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said the Supreme Court verdict has not taken into consideration the nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by the society and has lead to divisiveness in social structure.

Such experiences give rise to unrest and questions like ‘why only the Hindu society experiences such repeated and brazen onslaughts on its symbols of faith, obviously arise in the public’s mind,’ news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

This situation is not at all conducive for peace and healthiness of the society, the Sarsanghchalak said in his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

He asserted that decisions taken without considering all aspects and patiently creating mindset of the society will neither be adopted in actual practice nor will they help in creating a new social order, in tune with changing times and positions.

According to PTI, he observed, the situation arising out of the recent verdict on Sabarimala temple shows a similar predicament. The nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together were not taken into consideration.

He also noted that the version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crores of devotees was not taken into account. The plea by a large section of women, who follow this tradition, was not heard too, he said. The SC verdict has given rise to unrest, turmoil and divisiveness in the society in place of peace, stability and equality, the RSS chief opined.

Bhagwat said, nowhere in the world, healthy and peaceful social life has ever thrived, and can thrive, merely based on laws and fear of punishment.

In a landmark judgement, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on September 28 on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine located in Kerala.

The iron gates of the temple opened last evening for the first time since the court order, but none from the “banned” age group could make it to the temple premises due to protests and violent clashes, news agency PTI reported.

Tense moments prevailed at Pamba and Nilackal at the foothill on Wednesday. Several persons including an old woman were injured in the stone-pelting and connected incidents.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala Thanthri (Chief Priest) Kantaru Rajeevaru appealed to those involved in the controversy not to make Sabarimala a centre of conflict. He dismissed that doors of the temple would be locked if women from the “banned” age group reach the shrine.