Sabarimala temple: Sri Lankan woman enters hill shrine, claims not allowed to go beyond ‘holy steps’

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 10:09 AM

Sabarimala situation today:

Sabarimala situation today:Sabarimala situation today: Lord Ayyappa temple

Sabarimala situation today: Amidst the hue and cry over two women entering the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, a Sri Lankan woman stepped into the hill shrine. However, the 46-year-old woman said she climbed the holy steps but not “allowed to go further”. She also claimed that she had a medical certificate with her. The woman has been as Sasikala by state police, according to reports. The woman’s passport shows her date of birth as December 3, 1972.

This comes after Bindu and Kanakadurga, the two women in their 40s, created history by defying threats from saffron organisations and offered prayers at Sabarimala temple. Following the incident, violent protest erupted across Kerala. Hindu fringe groups allegedly rampaged through the streets of the state. Clashes between protesters and police took place leaving scores of people injured including three BJP workers in a knife attack, officials said. Crude bombs and stones were hurled.

A dawn-to-dusk ‘Hartal’ was called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi and Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) to protest the entry of the two women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday lashed out at BJP and RSS, accusing them of unleashing violence during the hartal over the Sabarimala women’s entry issue, saying it was a ‘conspiracy for political gains’ and would be dealt with strongly.

A three-member panel appointed by the Kerala High Court to oversee the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season has said granting special police protection to women in menstrual age to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple would adversely affect the rights and safety of other devotees.

Advertisement

