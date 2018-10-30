Sabarimala Temple row: Veteran CPM leader MM Lawrence’s grandson participates in BJP’s dawn-to-dusk hunger strike

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 1:37 PM

To protest against police action in connection with the Sabarimala women's entry issue, the BJP in Kerala is holding a one-day hunger strike today.

Sabrimala Temple (PTI/ File)

Local reports in Thiruvananthapuram are abuzz with the news of CPM leader MM Lawrence’s grandson Milan Lawrence Immanuel attending the the dawn-to-dusk hunger strike by BJP state president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai. Speaking to media persons, Milan said that he is a Plus Two student and has not joined any political party though he is interested in joining politics some day. He also stated that he has not yet decided which party to join. His decision to be present at the protest is personal and the family has no disagreement on this, he was quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi News.

Addressing party workers, BJP state president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said that the CPM is heading towards ‘liquidation’ and the party is ‘coming down’. Former Union Minister O.Rajagopal was also present and addressed the gathering today.

To protest against police action in connection with the Sabarimala women’s entry issue, the BJP in Kerala is holding a one-day hunger strike today. Party workers took out marches to the offices of the Superintendent of Police across all districts in order to mark their protest against the LDF government’s arrest of those who were protesting against women’s entry to Sabarimala temple.

BJP state president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai had earlier told media persons that the agitation is to protest against the LDF government’s attempt to arrest Ayyappa devotees.

According to Sreedharan Pillai’s Facebook post, the agitation is also to mark BJP’s protest with regard to the false cases that have been charged on Ayyappa devotees in connection with the women’s entry row.

READ: SNDP stands with devotees, says Thushar Vellappally

Earlier today, Thushar Vellappally had indicated that SNDP and Vellappally will support the Ayyappa devotees on the Sabarimala issue and that the NDA Rath Yatra will help strengthen Hindu unity in the state. He had also hit out at the UDF and LDF, saying that neither of the parties have the right to talk about secularism when they are politically aligned with the Madani, the Muslim League and the Kerala Congress, all of which represent certain religious communities in the state.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K.Muralidharan had hit out at RSS and CPM by saying that it is only the Congress party that had stood by social reforms in the state in the true spirit. He hit out at CM Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that a temple is not a government office or school where state can intervene and that if this continues, CM Vijayan will ‘pay a heavy price’ for the stance on Sabarimala.

READ | Temple is not a government office or school where state can intervene, says K.Muralidharan

The senior Congress leader also said that the RSS has no real faith and is just trying to use this as a political opportunity to woo Ayyappa devotees.

