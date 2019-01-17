Sabarimala Temple row: Two women who entered shrine move Supreme Court for security, hearing on Friday

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 1:24 PM

The plea sought directions to all authorities to allow women of all age groups to enter the temple without any hindrance and to ensure security and safe passage, including police security to women wishing to enter the temple in future.

SC to hear tomorrow plea of two women seeking 24X7 security after they recently entered Sabarimala temple.

The Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear on Friday a plea seeking 24X7 security for the two women who recently entered the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Senior advocate Indira Jaising listed the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices L N Rao and S K Kaul. In the plea, one of the women, who was attacked by her mother-in-law, has sought security for both the women.

It also pointed to danger to her life and liberty.

It also pointed to danger to her life and liberty. Two women of menstruating age group had stepped into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa, breaking a centuries-old tradition and defying dire threats from the Hindu right.

Despite the Supreme Court’s historic ruling on September 28 last year, permitting women in the 10-50 age group, no children or young women in the ‘barred’ group had been able to offer prayers at the shrine following frenzied protests by devotees and right-wing outfits.

