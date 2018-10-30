Sabarimala temple row: Temple is not a government office or school where state can intervene, says K. Muralidharan

K Muralidharan, senior Congress leader, Kerala (Image: Facebook page)

The Congress party in Kerala has come out strongly against the CPM-led Pinarayi Vijayan government and the RSS in connection with the Sabarimala temple issue. Criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stance on the Sabarimala temple women’s entry issue, K Muralidharan, senior Congress leader and chairman of the KPCC’s campaign committee, stated that CPM has never spearheaded any renaissance movement in Kerala whereas the Congress was at the helm of all social reforms.

“No chief minister can hope that he can destroy a temple’s rituals and customs. It is not a government office where the government can intervene….it seems like he (Pinarayi Vijayan) wants to be spoken of in the same way as Chattambi Swami, Ayyankali and Sree Narayana Gurukkal but by his actions on Sabarimala so far, he has earned the right to be placed with Ravana, Duryodhana and Dusshasana, ” K Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by Manorama news.

K. Muraleedharan also said that Pinarayi Vijayan will have to pay a ‘heavy price’ if he continues to turn the temple into a battleground. Referring to recent attempts by women to enter the temple, Muralidharan said they are individuals who led campaigns such as the ‘Kiss of Love’ in Kerala. Hitting out at RSS on the Sabarimala temple issue, K. Muraleedharan said that the RSS has no real faith.

READ: Number of arrests cross 3000

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at BJP national president Amit Shah’s comments during his visit to Kerala. “The government is sparing no effort to ensure the safety of all devotees and pilgrims. Law and order should prevail in Sabarimala, peace should prevail. Amit Shah’s wishes will not be fulfilled in Kerala. The Congress is going to destroy itself by aligning with the BJP on the issue. A section of their leaders in the state are physically present in the party but it is known that their minds are working with the BJP, everyone knows this,” local news reports quoted CM Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.

The chief minister also warned that if any RSS worker visit Sabarimala with an intention to create violence, they alone will pay the price for it.