Sabarimala temple row: Party’s downfall if Congress does not stand with devotees: KPCC working president K Sudhakaran

By: | Updated: October 30, 2018 6:40 PM

The Sabarimala temple row is heating up across all political parties in Kerala. As per the latest news, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statement supporting women's entry to Sabarimala temple has left UDF in a tizzy as the party has taken a stand to support the devotees and oppose women's entry in the state.

Sabarimala temple row, K Sudhakaran, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi, Ramesh Chennithala, UDF, K Muralidharan“If the Congress party does not stand with the devotees on the Sabarimala temple issue, the party will be decimated. It will lead to downfall and the party will have to face its Waterloo moment,” KPCC working president K Sudhakaran said. (IE)

“If the Congress party does not stand with the devotees on the Sabarimala temple issue, the party will be decimated. It will lead to downfall and the party will have to face its Waterloo moment,” KPCC working president K Sudhakaran was quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi. He was also quoted as saying that BJP should not be allowed to gain on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue and that the Congress party should fully support with the Ayyappa devotees or else the grand old party will be decimated in their strongholds by the saffron brigade. These statements from KPCC working president K Sudhakaran come barely few hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s personal view supporting women’s entry to the temple.

Responding to questions on the issue, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, has categorically stated that the UDF is fully standing with the Ayyappa devotees and that there is no need for any concern about the same.

In connection with Rahul Gandhi’s statement supporting women’s entry, Ramesh Chennithala told media persons, “From the time the Chandy-led government in the state submitted its affidavit, UDF’s stand has always been clear – we are with the devotees. Congress president was stating his personal views on the matter but as this is a sensitive matter that pertains to the people of Kerala at large, he has shown that the UDF can take its own stand. That is all.”

In his earlier comments regarding the temple issue last week, K Sudhakaran had also said that women who believe in Lord Ayyappa will not come to Sabarimala, as it is not the place for activists to display their persistence and he further stated that the temple is not a tourist destination.

