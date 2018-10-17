Sabarimala temple row LIVE Updates: Protesters arrested for blocking women devotees’ entry

Sabarimala temple row LIVE Updates: The Sabarimala temple is set to open its gates today for devotees for the monthly prayer, Kerala is on edge over the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. A strong contingent of police forces have been deployed in Nilackal, kilometres ahead of the Sabarimala hilltop to check any protest. Police had removed the members of Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti, a group which was staging a sit-in protest and chanting Ayyappa mantra against the Supreme Court verdict.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, has vowed that no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala. Devotees were stopped and inspected in private vehicles and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Young women were told to get out of the vehicles yesterday, local reports said. The temple will remain open till October 22. The five-day monthly prayer is held during the Malayalam month of Thulam.
Kerala police have arrested some protesters who had blocked women devotees.
There are dozens of RSS workers stationed at Nilakkal who are chanting Ayyappa hymns, but they have abandoned attempts to stop cars or buses, Indian Express reported.
None would be stopped nor would anyone be allowed to take the law into their hands. Sabarimala is safe and anyone can come and pray. There is a very strong police presence in and around the temple, Loknath Behra, state police chief, told the media on Wednesday.
Tribals living in the hills around Sabarimala alleged that the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board were trying to demolish centuries-old customs by allowing entry of women in the 10-50 age group into the famous Sabarimala temple, news agency PTI reported. They claimed that restrictions imposed on women in the menstruating age group were part of a custom prevailing in tribal societies living in the forests in Kerala.
Local reports say Andhra woman returns to base camp without going further. The police personnel helped her to enter but due to protesters surrounding her and the fact that there were no police personnel to assist her after a certain point, the Andhra women devotees had to turn back.
According to TV reports, a few women devotees were not allowed to undertake the yatra to Sabarimala temple today.
Women protest in Nilakkal against the entry of women in the age group of 10-50
Protests are being held near Pamba base camp against entry of women in the age group 10-50.
'It has happened for the 1st time in the world, it's amusing. Make me a slave,treat me unequally, we're inferior to men; women are stopping women. What's the point in this. I don't know what's happening in this nation. It's my personal opinion, not political,' said Udit Raj.
'Supreme Court has made a decision, but now you are saying that it's our tradition. Triple Talaq is also a tradition in that way, everybody was applauding when it was abolished. The same Hindus have come on the streets now,' said Subramanian Swamy.
The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has left for UAE capital Abu Dhabi
A massive 1000 security personnel, including 200 women, were deployed at Nillekal and Pampa base. A total of 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam.
High tension prevails in Sabarimala after a Cherthala based woman devotee named Libby has been stopped by Ayyappa devotees, who are raising angry 'Sharanam Ayyappa' slogans. Devotees expressed anger to reporters with regard to her entry and police officials are struggling to keep the situation under control. Speaking to reporters, Libby has stated that she is determined to enter. Kerala police is with Libby, trying to calm the angry mob.