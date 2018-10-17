Sabarimala temple row LIVE Updates: Protesters arrested for blocking women devotees’ entry

Sabarimala temple row LIVE Updates: The five-day monthly prayer is held during the Malayalam month of Thulam. (ANI image)

Sabarimala temple row LIVE Updates: The Sabarimala temple is set to open its gates today for devotees for the monthly prayer, Kerala is on edge over the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. A strong contingent of police forces have been deployed in Nilackal, kilometres ahead of the Sabarimala hilltop to check any protest. Police had removed the members of Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti, a group which was staging a sit-in protest and chanting Ayyappa mantra against the Supreme Court verdict.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, has vowed that no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala. Devotees were stopped and inspected in private vehicles and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Young women were told to get out of the vehicles yesterday, local reports said. The temple will remain open till October 22. The five-day monthly prayer is held during the Malayalam month of Thulam.