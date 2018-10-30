Sabarimala Temple row: Hindus to unite with NDA Rath Yatra, SNDP stands with devotees, says BDJS state president Thushar Vellapally

Sabarimala Temple (IE File photo)

In a significant development, BDJS state president Thushar Vellapally has indicated support for the NDA-led Rath Yatra on the Sabarimala temple issue. “The unity among Hindus can be strengthened with NDA’s Rath Yatra. Vellapally Natesan and the SNDP stand with the devotees on the Sabarimala issue. Neither UDF nor LDF have the right to speak about secularism,” Thushar Vellappally was quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi News.

Rubbishing rumours around SNDP’s stance, Thushar Vellappally said that Vellapally Natesan and SNDP are with the Ayyappa devotees but the SNDP will not be at the forefront of leading the protests.

“A religious entity known as the Muslim League is aligned politically with the UDF, so is the Kerala Congress which represents the Christian community. What about the LDF which is openly supporting Madani? Neither of these parties have any right to talk about secularism,” Vellapally said.

Earlier news reports had indicated that the SNDP supports LDF government and does not plan to support the protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala temple. As per earlier local news reports, Vellappally Natesan had reportedly said that the SNDP Yogam’s official stand is that women should not enter the temple but everyone must accept and respect the apex court order. He had disapproved of BJP and NSS aligning together in connection with the protests. The SNDP chief had also been critical of the Thantri and the Pandalam royal family members for turning down Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s invitation to meet and discuss all issues pertaining to the temple row.

“They should have expressed their views and attended the meeting,” Vellappally Natesan had said earlier. However, Thushar Vellappally has now indicated SNDP’s support for the NDA-led Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to start from Kasargod and end at Pathanamthiita.

So far, more than 3000 persons have been arrested in connection with the protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala temple. In a statement to the media, DGP Loknath Behera had said that 3505 persons had been arrested in connection with the violent protests and that more arrests are likely to follow as special police squads have been formed to track those who had triggered violent protests at the temple.