Sabarimala temple row: Hindu outfits write letter to media houses, ask not to send young women reporters

A day before the opening of Sabarimala temple, Hindu outfits protesting against the entry of women of menstrual age to the holy shrine have written to the media houses asking them not to send young women journalists to cover the event. According to PTI, a letter sent to the editors by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, a joint platform of right-wing outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Aikyavedi Sunday, says that even the entry of women journalists belonging to this age group as part of their job was also likely to aggravate the situation.

The Samiti has been leading the agitation against the supreme court order which lifted the ban on entry of women in menstrual age group into the temple, whose deity Lord Ayyappa is a celibate. The temple had opened for puja for five days last month, first time after the court order.

But, women reporters on their way to cover the occasion, were heckled, their vehicles were attacked and young female devotees were forced to turn back as protesters, including activists of Hindu fringe groups, laid a siege to the road leading to Sabarimala.

The doors of the temple will open again on Monday evening for puja on the occasion of “Chithira Aattavisesham” on Tuesday, the birthday of the last King of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma. The temple will be closed at 10 pm on Tuesday but would reopen for darshan from November 17 for the three-month-long annual pilgrim season.

The Samiti said devotees belonging to all denominations in Kerala and other parts of the country and even abroad were on a path of ‘unabated’ agitation subsequent to the apex court judgement allowing entry to young women at the Sabarimala Temple against the wish of the large majority of devotees.

It alleged that the state government was intentionally ignoring the “mass movement” against the judgment and was trying to ‘hastily’ enforce it using police force. “In such a situation, the devotees are left with no other choice but to continue with the peaceful agitation,” the Samiti added.