Sabarimala temple row: Devaswom Board to file review plea against SC verdict

This came after two women – a journalist and an activist reached the hill top on Friday but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (PTI)

Devasom Board, which manages the Sabarimala temple, on Friday, said that it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the top court’s verdict on women’s entry in the shrine. A Padmakumar, the board president while speaking to media, said the situation is serious and the board has decided to prepare a detailed report on the matter.

“The situation is serious and we have decided to prepare a detailed report and approach the Supreme Court, we will also file a report before the High Court,” he was quoted as saying by CNN-News 18.

The head priest of the temple took a firm stand and said that he would close the temple if the women were escorted into the sanctum sanctorum also persuaded them to return as per instructions of the police.

Kerala has been witnessing protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the apex court order.

Several protesting Hindu outfits have been demanding the state government to file a review petition against the landmark judgment which set aside the age-old practice that barred women from visiting the sanctum sanctorum.

However, the state government maintained that it would not file a review petition against the SC judgment.

