Sabarimala temple row: CM Pinnarayi Vijayan accuses RSS of disturbing peace, says bound to implement SC order

The Kerala government today said that it will implement the Supreme Court’s order on the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple in true spirit. Addressing the media here, CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused the RSS of trying to disturb the law and order situation in the state. He said that the government is bound to abide by the top court’s order and filing a review petition is against its stand.

Vijayan noted that it is the responsibility of the state government to implement to the order passed by the court of the land. “RSS is trying to create a law and order situation in the state taking advantage of this verdict. Government is bound to implement the Supreme Court verdict,” the CM said.

“The government will implement the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. Filing a review petition is against the stand,” he added.

He also said that the government is ready for talks with those who are against the entry of women in the temple that was built before the 12th century.

“It is not the policy of the government to fight with believers. Their interest will be protected. Government is ready for discussion,” he said.

The CM’s remark comes in the backdrop of a review petition filed in the Supreme Court by an association of devotees. The petition was filed on Monday, a day after the representatives of the temple’s chief priest announced that they will not attend a conciliation meeting convened by the CM to discuss the September 28 order of the Supreme Court that set aside the centuries-old practice of not allowing women in the menstruating age group to enter the temple.

The court had in its order said that not allowing the women between the age group of 10 and 50 to offer prayers to the Lord Ayyappa is a violation of fundamental rights and constitutionally guaranteed equality.

The decision has triggered widespread protests with hundreds of Ayyappa devotees including women in various parts of the state staging demonstrations against the court’s permission to allow women in the temple.

The RSS has been targeting the Kerala government over its decision not to file a review petition in the court against its order. The outfit has termed as Vijayan government’s decision as ‘unfortunate’ and called upon the stakeholders to come together. “Unfortunately, the Kerala government has taken steps to implement the judgement with immediate effect without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration,” RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said in a statement.