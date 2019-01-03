Sabarimala Temple row: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde says Kerala government committing ‘daylight rape of Hindus’

Anantkumar Hegde

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde has stirred up a storm with his remarks against the Left government in Kerala for its stand on the Sabarimala issue and hurting religious sentiments. Terming the Kerala government’s handling of the issue as “daylight rape of Hindus”, Hegde said that the Kerala government has failed to manage the situation and hurt the faith of the masses.

Hegde said that the Supreme Court has pronounced its judgement and he was in totally agreement with the court’s direction. “But at the same time since law-and-order is a state subject, the state government should know how it has to be dealt with,” Hegde was quoted as saying by ANI.

Hegde then added, “The Kerala government had completely failed to manage it diplomatically without hurting the faith of the masses. It is a daylight rape on Hindu people.”

Hegde is known for making controversial statements. At a function in Karnataka, Hegde said, those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, don’t have their own identity. “They don’t know about their parentage.”

He had also stoked a major controversy when he said that, “we are here to change the Constitution and we’ll change it.” Earlier, Hegde had termed state celebrations of Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka as a “shameful event glorifying a brutal killer” and “Kasab Jayanti.”