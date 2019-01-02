Sabarimala Temple row: Activist Trupti Desai praises two women for entering shrine, calls it ‘victory of equality’

A still from a video grab shows two women, Bindu and Kanak Durga (both in black outfits), walk to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Social activist Trupti Desai has praised the two women who entered the Sabarimala shrine earlier today, calling it a “victory of equality”. Two women Bindu and Kanaka Durga, in their 40s, had entered the shrine early morning at 3:45 am amid police protection. After the incident, the temple was closed for few hours due to “purification process”. Hailing the two women, Desai called it a “victory of equality”.

She had to return from the Kochi airport on November 16, after arriving to offer prayers at Sabarimala Temple with six young women, due to huge protests by devotees and right-wing outfits. The Bhumata Brigade founder said she was pleased after reports of two women in their 40s entered the ‘sannidhanam’ (temple complex) and offered prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

“This is a big victory for our agitation. It is a victory for equality. This is a good beginning for women in the new year”, Desai was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Those against women’s entry had openly thrown a challenge that no women in the 10-50 age group will be able to reach the ‘sannidhanam’. Their agitation has now failed”, the agency quoted her as saying further.

Desai added she won’t be able to visit the temple before January 20 when it would close as there would be heavy rush of pilgrims and because of other priorities and added that she would come to the temple next time when it would open again.

She had earlier led women’s campaign to be permitted in a number of religious places, which include Haji Ali Dargah, Shani Shingnapur temple, the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple and the Mahalakshmi Temple. Desai also sought protection to reach Sabarimala. She also sent an e-mail to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting for security.

On Wednesday morning, two women entered the temple and offered prayers. The chief minister while confirming the report had said that “it is a fact that the women have entered the temple”.

Also read: Rajasthan minister’s remark stokes controversy: ‘Progress of my caste first, society later’

Even after Supreme Court’s verdict on September 28 in 2018, giving permission to women in the 10-50 age group, no children or young women in the ‘barred’ group could offer prayers at the shrine after huge protests by a section of devotees.