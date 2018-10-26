Sabarimala Temple Row: 2,061 persons arrested so far, more arrests likely

The Kerala police have also released photographs of more than 200 people, who had participated in the protests to prvent women’s entry to Sabarimala temple. (PTI)

The Kerala Police have arrested over 1,400 people over the last two days in connection with violent demonstrations opposing the entry of women aged 10 to 50 years in the Sabarimala temple. The number of arrests made till Friday morning at 10 am has crossed 2000, as per local news reports. As per Kerala police, the mob comprising of protesters had vandalised KSRTC buses and heckled women devotees who had come to enter the Sabarimala temple in accordance with the apex court verdict.

Referring to the arrests, Kerala state police chief Loknath Behara on Thursday stated that 440 cases have been registered and more arrests are expected as special teams have been deputed to crackdown on suspects who have not been nabbed as yet. So far, the arrests have been made in Tripunithura, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kottayam, Alapuzha and Palakkad. The Kerala police have also released photographs of more than 200 people, who had participated in the protests to prvent women’s entry to Sabarimala temple.

According to Kaumudi’s report, 21 cases have been registered in connection with misuse of social media platforms and 8 have been arrested. The Kerala Police official Facebook account has put out the following posts to create public awareness about the misuse of social media in relation to the Sabarimala temple row:

Here is a preliminary district wise break up of arrests when 1410 persons had been arrested as per Kaumudi:

Thiruvananthapuram – 76

Thiruvananthapuram (Rural) – 1

Kollam city – 32

Kollam (Rural) – 5

Pathanamthitta – 120

Alapuzha – 191

Kottayam – 95

Idukki – 10

Kochi City – 36

Ernakulam Rural – 75

Thrissur City – 0

Thrissur Rural – 9

Palakkad – 57

Malappuram – 133

Kozhikode City – 44

Kozhikode Rural – 16

Wayanad – 100

Kannur – 8

Kasargod – 92

Addressing LDF’s meeting at Kottayam on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government is committed to implementing the apex court order, allowing the entry of women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. Referring to Kerala’s past temple-related reforms including the famous temple entry reform for people of all castes that was much opposed during its time, Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that this state government is not taken in easily by the antics of the Sangh Parivar and the Congress in the matter of women’s entry to Sabarimala temple.

“Kerala has always taken a different path to reforms. Only a state government that respects the Constitution and the democratic framework can demonstrate the will to implement the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.