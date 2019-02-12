Sabarimala temple reopens for 5-day worship amid tight security

file photo

After being embroiled in a crisis over the Supreme court verdict permitting the entry of women of all ages last year, the Sabarimala temple in Kerala reopened its doors on Tuesday for the monthly worship. The temple will stay open for five days for the monthly ‘puja’ for the Malayalam month of Kumbhom.

The local administration in Kerala has deployed police personnel in Pamba and its surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incident and violence.

The Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas saw a series of protests since October 2018 over the Supreme court’s verdict to ban restrictions on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the temple.

The Supreme Court recently heard a batch of petitions seeking a review of its order. The order has been reserved. National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA) recently filed a petition asking for a rehearing in the contentious Sabarimala case in the Supreme Court, saying that the devotees of Lord Ayyappa were not heard earlier.

About four months after the apex court allowed the entry of women of all ages to enter the temple on September 28, 2018 two women who were below 50 managed to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers.

The move triggered violent protests all across the state and a “purification process” was also held at the temple post the entry of the two women, Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga.