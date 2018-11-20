Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates: 69 arrested pilgrims sent to 14-day judicial custody

Sabarimala protests LIVE Updates: Tensions are high in Kerala as entry of women devotees inside famed Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala temple continue to remain at the centre of massive protests. On Monday, at least 69 people were arrested by the police after Sunday’s nigh crackdown for violating Section 144 in temple vicinity even as the BJP and Congress warned the LDF government against initiating actions against the genuine devotees. All the arrested persons were remanded 14 days of judicial custody by a local court and kept at the Maniar Police Camp in Pathanamthitta.

As the news about arrests spread on Monday, protesters went on a rampage across the state. They also assembled outside Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram and shouted slogans. Union Minister KJ Alphons, who hails from Kerala, visited the hill shrine on Monday and termed police action against devotees unfortunate. The situation grew tense Sunday night when nearly 250 pilgrims, as per the new police rule, did not vacate the temple premise after 10 pm and stayed put singing Lord Ayyappa hymns and chants.