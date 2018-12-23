Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates: Hundreds of Lord Ayyappa devotees detained at Pampa, Section 144 imposed

Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates (ANI)

Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates: Police have detained Lord Ayyappa devotees protesting against the entry of women devotees to Sabarimala temple at Pamba base camp as the state administration implemented Section 144. The prohibitory orders have been extended till December 27 to maintain the law and order situation. The order prohibits unlawful gathering and protest between Elavungal and Sannidhanam.

Hundreds of Sabarimala devotees on Sunday went on a rampage when women below the age of 50 years began to trek the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa. According to reports, as many as 11 groups who have been protesting against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow entry of women devotees inside the temple, started protesting near the Pamba base camp, forcing the administration to clamp Section 144. The latest reports say that Pamba, the foothills of the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala, is in the grip of tension and heavy police contingent have been deployed.

Members of the Chennai-based ‘Manithi’ outfit, the women are squatting on the road since 5.20 am following the continuing protests even as the police have thrown a security cover around them. The police officials also held talks with the representatives of the outfit. But the talks have largely failed as the coordinator of the outfit, Selvi, insists that they would not return without darshan. Six of the 11 women, who are part of the group, are carrying the traditional irumudikettu which is mandatory to climb the ‘pathinettam padi’ (holy steps leading to sanctum sanctorum). The women insist that they want police protection to offer prayers at the shrine.