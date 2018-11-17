  1. Home
  3. Sabarimala temple protest LIVE updates: Activist Trupti Desai returns, Hindu groups call for 12-hour strike in Kerala

Nov 17, 2018 10:59 am

Sabarimala temple protest Live updates: Several Hindu fringe groups have called for a 12-hour strike in Kerala today. Meanwhile, activist Trupti Desai has returned from Kochi without offering prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

Sabarimala temple protest Live updates: Several Hindu fringe groups have called for a 12-hour strike in Kerala to protest against the arrest of a senior right-wing leader who was on the pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has claimed that Hindu Aikya Vedi’s Kerala unit president KP Sasikala was arrested by police near Marakkoottam at 2.30 am on Saturday.

The Sabarimala temple opened Friday evening amid tight security for a two-month pilgrimage. Activist Trupti Desai and six other women flew into Kochi on Friday to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa at the hill shrine but were forced to remain at the airport for 13 hours. Late evening, Desai decided to return but vowed to be back before January 20. The current pilgrimage season started on November 16. The temple doors will be closed on January 20.

Sabarimala temple protest Live updates: Kerala tensed as Hindu groups call for 12-hour strike

10:53 (IST) 17 Nov 2018
Tight security at Sabarimala temple
10:42 (IST) 17 Nov 2018
Activist Trupti Desai returns from Kochi

Gender activist Trupti Desai who reached Kochi on Friday to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, was forced to return. Desai was accompanied by six other women. They were forced to remain at the airport for nearly 13 hours. Later in the evening, Desai said that she is returning but vowed to be back before January 20. The doors of the temple will be closed on January 20.

10:29 (IST) 17 Nov 2018
Sabarimala protest: Strike in Kerala from 6 am to 6 pm

VHP's Kerala unit president SJR Kumar told PTI that Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikala was arrested by police near Marakkoottam. According to Kumar, she was arrested as she was on the way to the hill shrine carrying irumudikkettu (sacred offerings) to offer prayers. 'Some other activists have been taken into preventive custody,” he said.

Meanwhile, unprecedented security arrangements have been made at the Sabarimala temple. The hill shrine opened on Friday for the two-month-long pilgrimage. This is the third time when temple is opened to pilgrims since September 28 historic verdict of Supreme Court to lift ban on entry of women of menstrual age. The current 41-day mandalam festival will end on December 27 after Mandala pooja, when the doors will close after Athazhapuja in the evening. It will reopen for the Makaravilakku festival on December 30.
