Sabarimala temple protest Live updates: Activist Trupti Desai returns, Hindu groups call for 12-hour strike in Kerala

Sabarimala temple protest Live updates: Several Hindu fringe groups have called for a 12-hour strike in Kerala to protest against the arrest of a senior right-wing leader who was on the pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has claimed that Hindu Aikya Vedi’s Kerala unit president KP Sasikala was arrested by police near Marakkoottam at 2.30 am on Saturday.

The Sabarimala temple opened Friday evening amid tight security for a two-month pilgrimage. Activist Trupti Desai and six other women flew into Kochi on Friday to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa at the hill shrine but were forced to remain at the airport for 13 hours. Late evening, Desai decided to return but vowed to be back before January 20. The current pilgrimage season started on November 16. The temple doors will be closed on January 20.