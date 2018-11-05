Sabarimala temple LIVE Updates: Shrine re-opens today amid unprecedented security

Sabarimala temple re-opens today

Sabarimala temple Live Updates: The Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala will re-open on Monday at 5 pm for a special puja. Keeping last month’s violent protests in view, the administration has made elaborate security arrangements near the temple and also around the base camps. Section 144 has been imposed at Pamba, Nilakkal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam to ban gathering of four or more people. According to police, 2,300 personnel including a 20-member commando team and 100 women have been deployed to ensure the security and safety of devotees. Police said if required, around 30 women cops in the rank of circle inspector and sub-inspector and above the age of 50 will be deployed at the temple complex to check suspicious movements.

This is the second time the shrine will open for public after the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict to allow women devotees of all ages to visit the temple.