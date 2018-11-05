Sabarimala temple LIVE Updates: Shrine re-opens today amid unprecedented security

Sabarimala temple Live Updates: The Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala will re-open on Monday at 5 pm for a special puja. Keeping last month’s violent protests in view, the administration has made elaborate security arrangements near the temple and also around the base camps. Section 144 has been imposed at Pamba, Nilakkal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam to ban gathering of four or more people. According to police, 2,300 personnel including a 20-member commando team and 100 women have been deployed to ensure the security and safety of devotees. Police said if required, around 30 women cops in the rank of circle inspector and sub-inspector and above the age of 50 will be deployed at the temple complex to check suspicious movements.
This is the second time the shrine will open for public after the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict to allow women devotees of all ages to visit the temple.
Police have barricaded all the roads leading from Nilackal to the base camp and declared out of bounds till Monday morning. Police officials are checking each and every vehicle that passes in and around the temple town. The administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC at Pamba, Nilakkal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam to ban mass gathering.
The shrine will open at 5 pm on Monday for the Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal special puja. The puja will be held on Tuesday to mark the birthday of last king of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and chief priest Unnikrishnan Namboodiri will open the doors jointly and light the lamp at the 'Sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum). The doors will be closed at 10 pm same day.