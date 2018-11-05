Sabarimala temple LIVE Updates: Shrine re-opens today amid unprecedented security

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Nov 05, 2018 7:38 am

Sabarimala temple Live Updates: The Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala will re-open on Monday at 5 pm for a special puja.

Sabarimala temple securitySabarimala temple re-opens today

Sabarimala temple Live Updates: The Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala will re-open on Monday at 5 pm for a special puja. Keeping last month’s violent protests in view, the administration has made elaborate security arrangements near the temple and also around the base camps. Section 144 has been imposed at Pamba, Nilakkal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam to ban gathering of four or more people. According to police, 2,300 personnel including a 20-member commando team and 100 women have been deployed to ensure the security and safety of devotees. Police said if required, around 30 women cops in the rank of circle inspector and sub-inspector and above the age of 50 will be deployed at the temple complex to check suspicious movements.

This is the second time the shrine will open for public after the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict to allow women devotees of all ages to visit the temple.

Live Blog

Sabarimala temple LIVE Updates: Unprecedented security at hill shrine

07:38 (IST) 05 Nov 2018
Tight security in temple vicinity

Police have barricaded all the roads leading from Nilackal to the base camp and declared out of bounds till Monday morning. Police officials are checking each and every vehicle that passes in and around the temple town. The administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC at Pamba, Nilakkal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam to ban mass gathering.

07:23 (IST) 05 Nov 2018
Sabarimala temple doors to open at 5 pm on Monday

The shrine will open at 5 pm on Monday for the Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal special puja. The puja will be held on Tuesday to mark the birthday of last king of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and chief priest Unnikrishnan Namboodiri will open the doors jointly and light the lamp at the 'Sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum). The doors will be closed at 10 pm same day.

Chikmagalur: Devotees protest against the Supreme Court's' Sabarimala verdict, in Chikamagalur, Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_31_2018_000069B) Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging its verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple on November 13. A total of 19 petitions have been filed in the top court seeking a review of its verdict. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by then CJI Dipak Misra had on September 28 held that women of all age groups be allowed to enter the hill shrine. The court had observed that preventing women devotees between 10 and 50 years of age groups is gender discrimination and it violates the rights granted to women under the Constitution of India. The court's order had triggered massive protests in the southern state with thousands of Lord Ayyappa devotees including women devotees hitting the streets. When the temple was for five days last month, a few women had tried to undertake the yatra from base camps to reach the shrine but they were not allowed by the protesting devotees.
