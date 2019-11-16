Sabarimala temple opens, 10 women sent back from Pamba on first day  

Sabarimala Temple opened today evening for the Mandala Pooja. (File photo)

Sabarimala Temple opening: Sabarimala temple has opened for two-month-long pilgrim season. On the first day of the temple opening, the police sent back 10 women devotees from Pamba, nearest road point to the famous shrine in Kerala. The women (between the age of 10 to 50) had come from Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the temple, news agency ANI reported. Sabarimala Temple opened today evening for the Mandala Pooja.

Till last year, women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 years were not allowed to enter the temple. However, the Supreme Court in a historic decision termed the religious practice as illegal and lifted the restrictions on women. A number of review petitions were filed in the apex court seeking review of the verdict.

Earlier this week, the top court referred the matter to a higher bench to look into the matter in detail. Following this, the Kerala government decided not to provide police protection to women who want to trek the holy hills to reach the temple. According to PTI, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said that Sabarimala was not a place for activists to display their activism.

He said that the government would not encourage such women who want to visit the shrine for publicity. Those who want to visit the temple can procure a court order to enter the temple, Surendran was quoted as saying.