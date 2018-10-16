Sabarimala temple opening tomorrow! Talks fail, tension mounts: Kerala CM issues stern warning against blocking women’s entry

Speaking to reporters on the Sabarimala issue, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijay said that strict action will be taken against those who block pilgrims from entering the holy shrine.

Talks between the Devaswom Board and other stakeholders pertaining to the Sabarimala temple case failed, according to Pandalam palace official Sasikumara Varma’s statement. He walked out of the meeting, telling reporters that the Devaswom Board’s stance on the issue is unfortunate.

Meanwhile, tension continues to mount in Sabarimala as the Lord Ayappa temple is set to reopen tomorrow for the monthly pooja at the start of the new Malayalam month. Local reports say that women journalists were stopped on the way and that devotees are chanting ‘Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa’ and stopping women pilgrims from traveling and trekking to the holy hill. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan issued a stern direction, stating no one can be allowed to stop or block Ayyappa devotees from traveling to Sabarimala temple.

Sasikumara Varma told reporters, “We asked Devaswom Board to consider filing a review petition but they have said this cannot be done immediately.” Reacting to the latest developments, Devaswom Board official responded saying that the Pandalam official and other stakeholders’ demands are unreasonable and cannot be implemented immediately.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that the state government will not file a review petition to challenge the apex court order. He also condemned actor Kollam Thulasi’s controversial statement that women who defy the age restriction and enter the temple ”should be ripped apart”.

The Sabarimala temple will close on 22nd October after its customary five-day monthly pooja during the Malayalam month of ‘Thulam.’