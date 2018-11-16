Sabarimala temple live updates: Massive Protest outside Kochi airport over Trupti Desai’s arrival, Lord Ayyappa shrine opens today

Sabarimala temple live updates: Sabarimala temple is set to open its gates on Friday evening amidst protests and a political deadlock in Kerala. The much revered Lord Ayyappa temple will be opening for the third time since the Supreme Court verdict on September 28 lifting the ban on entry for women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the hilltop shrine. However, no woman has managed to enter the temple yet. The state government has put in place measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been implemented in Sabarimala in Kerala from midnight Thursday for a week. The sanctum sanctorum will open at 5 pm Friday. Devotees will be allowed into the shrine from 5 pm to 10 pm. However, pujas will be offered from Saturday which is the first day of Malayalam month of ‘Vrischikom’, an official release said.
Yesterday, an all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan fell through after the opposition parties decided to walk out in protest against the government’s decision to implement the apex court verdict. The failure of talks to reach a consensus on the issue has set the stage for another round of protests in the temple town. Security has been heightened at the base camp – Nilackal. Over 15,000 personnel, including women police personnel and 860 women civil police officers, would be deployed during the season, when lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country are expected to throng the shrine, police said.
Lord Ayyappa pilgrims, who visit the Sabarimala temple, will not be allowed to stay back at the 'sannidhanam' at night after darshan, DGP Loknath Behara has said. Police presence in and around the hill shrine would be doubled this year compared to last year, he said. 'Nobody will be allowed to stay at the sannidhanam (temple complex) after the temple closes at night, Behara told reporters after reviewing the security arrangements at Nilackal, the base camp.
The stand-off over the entry of women of menstruating age to the temple continued Thursday, as consensus eluded a crucial all-party meeting called to resolve the issue. At the meeting, the Kerala government said it would implement the September 28 Supreme Court order, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple, prompting the opposition to walk out in protest.
CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has accused the BJP and the Congress of "duplicity" on the Sabarimala issue, saying their "opportunistic" stand was only whipping up communal polarisation. The CPM leader also alleged that by boycotting an all-party meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, the two parties have shown that they do want a solution to the issue. "They want to topple the (state) government ... that is the sense," he told reporters. He said it is the constitutional obligation of any state government to implement the verdict of the Supreme Court. "There was no stay on the entry of women today.The state government has to implement the verdict. The meeting was convened as part of the government's desire to find a solution," he said.
Trupti Desai, founder of Bhumata Brigade, having breakfast at Cochin International Airport as she hasn't been able to leave the airport yet due to protests being carried out against her visit to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala
Trupti Desai spearheaded the campaign for women to be allowed into various religious places, including Shani Shingnapur temple, the Haji Ali Dargah, the Mahalakshmi Temple and the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple. Earlier she had sent an email to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking security as she feared an attack on her life during her visit to the hill shrine.
Talking to media over phone, Trupti Desai said she would not go back to Maharashtra without a darshan at the Lord Ayyappa temple. Taxi drivers at the airport said they would not take Desai and her colleagues outside the airport. "We will not return to Maharashtra without darshan at the Sabarimala temple.We have faith in the government that it will provide security for us," she had said. "It is the responsibility of the state government and the police to provide protection and take us to the temple as the Supreme Court has allowed women of all ages to offer prayers at the shrine," she added
The Ayyappa devotees comprising women and BJP workers, assembled in large numbers outside the airport, continued their protest chanting Ayyappa mantra. Police in large numbers have reached the airport to control the situation. Police officers held discussions with Desai and protesters but both sides stick to their stand.
Protesting local BJP leaders at the airport said the devotees would not let Desai and her colleagues, reportedly total six in numbers, to come out of the airport and proceed to Sabarimala temple. Protesters alleged that Desai and her team came here to violate the centuries--old custom of the temple that prevents entry of women and girls in the age group of 10 and 50. "She (Desai) came here not for darshan but for disturbing a peaceful Sabarimala pilgrim season beginning Saturday," they said.
Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area, has been imposed in Nilakkal , Pamba & Sannidhanam as Sabarimala Temple will open today for the third time since the apex court verdict on September 28 allowed women of all age group to offer prayers at the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple
Tension prevailed at the Cochin International Airport as protesters announced that Desai and her colleagues, who reached here at around 4.40 am from Pune, would not be allowed to go out of the airport. Activist Trupti Desai has reached the International Airport in the early hours of Friday to visit the Sabarimala temple but she could not come out of the domestic terminal following protest by devotees opposing the entry of menstrual women into the Lord Ayyappa temple.
Protesters had gathered outside Cochin International Airport. The founder of Bhumata Brigade Trupti Desai has arrived at the airport from Pune. Security has been heightened. She had written to Kerala CM seeking security for her visit to Sabrimala Temple on November 17.
BJP leader MN Gopi said that they won't allow Trupti Desai to go out from airport using police vehicle or other govt means. "Airport taxies also won't take her.If she wants,she can use her own vehicle.There will be agitations all along her way even if she goes out from airport," Gopi said outside Cochin Airport