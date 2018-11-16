Sabarimala temple live updates: Massive Protest outside Kochi airport over Trupti Desai’s arrival, Lord Ayyappa shrine opens today

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple live updates: Sabarimala temple is set to open its gates on Friday evening amidst protests and a political deadlock in Kerala. The much revered Lord Ayyappa temple will be opening for the third time since the Supreme Court verdict on September 28 lifting the ban on entry for women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the hilltop shrine. However, no woman has managed to enter the temple yet. The state government has put in place measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been implemented in Sabarimala in Kerala from midnight Thursday for a week. The sanctum sanctorum will open at 5 pm Friday. Devotees will be allowed into the shrine from 5 pm to 10 pm. However, pujas will be offered from Saturday which is the first day of Malayalam month of ‘Vrischikom’, an official release said.

Yesterday, an all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan fell through after the opposition parties decided to walk out in protest against the government’s decision to implement the apex court verdict. The failure of talks to reach a consensus on the issue has set the stage for another round of protests in the temple town. Security has been heightened at the base camp – Nilackal. Over 15,000 personnel, including women police personnel and 860 women civil police officers, would be deployed during the season, when lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country are expected to throng the shrine, police said.