Sabarimala temple: Dispute over Sabarimala between believers and atheists, says BJP Secretary H Raja

BJP Secretary H Raja Monday claimed the dispute over entry of women of all age groups into Sabarimala temple was between believers and atheists. The bar on entry of women in 10-50 age group was a tradition followed only in the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in Kerala and not applicable to other shrines of the deity, he told reporters here.

Those who attempted to enter the temple were not devotees, he claimed referring to the recent stand-off witnessed at the hill temple when devotees prevented some women in the 10-50 age group from entering it. He also alleged that the LDF government under the pretext of gender equality wanted to make Sabarimala a tourist centre.

The dispute in Kerala was not between Hindus and people of other religions, but between believers and atheists, he added. He accused the Kerala government of not implementing a last year’s Supreme Court order on a church dispute in the state.

Stating that BJP was ready to face elections at any time, Raja said it would be better to hold the Lok Sabha elections and bypolls to assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu together so that bribing of voters could be prevented.