Sabarimala review petitions: Supreme Court to decide on listing pleas today

The Supreme Court will take a call on Tuesday over listing of petitions seeking to review its last month’s verdict to allow women devotees of all age groups to offer prayers at Sabarimala temple in Kerala. A total of 19 review petitions have been filed before the top court urging it to review a Constitution Bench verdict that triggered massive protest in the southern state.

On Monday, CJI Ranjan Gogoi headed bench had said it was aware that a batch of petitions have been filed in the court and it will decide on Tuesday on when to list these petitions. “A call on hearing the plea would be taken up,” the CJI said after the National Association of Aayappa Devotees urged for an early hearing of their petitions.

The Supreme Court had in its September 28 order scrapped the age-old tradition of Sabarimala temple by a majority verdict of 4:1. The Constitution Bench headed by then CJI Dipak Misra had observed that imposing a ban on women in menstruating age group from entering the temple is a violation of their fundamental rights and constitutional guarantee of equality.

The petitioners have raised points of procedural error in the judgment and demanded that it be recalled. They said that the centuries-old practice can’t be tested on the basis of rationality. In its plea, the Nair Service Society said that the court’s decision in substance effectively has the effect of holding that the character of the deity can be altered based on individual belief. It said that the verdict violated the tenets of a particular religion.

Meanwhile, the five days pilgrimage failed to make history as women between 10 and 50 age groups were not allowed to enter the temple. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple closed on Monday at 10 pm. During the last five days, several women devotees made efforts to offer prayers at the hill shrine but they were not allowed to do so due to massive protests.