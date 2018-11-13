Sabarimala temple case: SC to hear review petitions in open court on January 22; Kerala BJP, head priest call decision victory

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 8:14 PM

In a major consequential observation in Sabarimala case, the Supreme Court has said that it would hear a raft of review petitions in the matter in open court on January 22.

The review petitions against the September 28 verdict were taken up ‘in-chamber’ by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

Sabarimala temple case: In a major consequential observation in Sabarimala case, the Supreme Court has said that it would hear a raft of review petitions in the matter in open court on January 22. However, the top court has refused to stay its verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple.”All the review petitions along with all pending applications will be heard in Open Court on 22nd January, 2019 before the appropriate bench. We make it clear that there is no stay of the judgment and order of this court dated 28th September, 2018 passed in writ petition (civil) No.373 of 2006 (Indian Young Lawyers Association & Ors. vs. The State of Kerala & Ors),” the order said.

The review petitions against the September 28 verdict were taken up ‘in-chamber’ by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Advocate Mathew Nedumpara said that Supreme Court has admitted the review petitions and said all the review petitions to be heard on January 22 in the open court.

The Sabarimala temple head priest today welcomed the Supreme court’s decision. “The blessings of Lord Ayyappa and prayers of lots of devotees are behind this decision to hear the matter in the open court. This is a big victory. We believe things will become normal. This is Ayyappa’s victory,” Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru said. Kerala BJP has touted the apex court’s observation as “initial victory of Lord Ayyappa devotees”. “It’s an initial victory of Lord Ayyappa devotees. We are hopeful of overcoming the SC verdict when review petitions are heard. We will continue our fight till the end,” BJP Kerala General Secretary K. Surendran said.

Earlier in the day, the top court had made it clear that fresh pleas related to the Sabarimala Temple will be heard only after it decides the earlier petitions seeking review of the judgment allowing entry of women of all age groups into the shrine in Kerala. The bench stated this while hearing the three fresh petitions filed by G Vijaya Kumar, S Jaya Rajkumar and Shailaja Vijayan challenging its September 28 verdict. There are around 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement.

On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination. The top court had on October 9 declined an urgent hearing on the review plea filed by an association which had contended that the five-judge Constitution bench’s verdict lifting the ban was “absolutely untenable and irrational”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sabarimala temple case: SC to hear review petitions in open court on January 22; Kerala BJP, head priest call decision victory
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition