Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates: Police tighten rules, 8 devotees taken into preventive custody

Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates: The situation at famed Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala temple remains tense even five days after doors were opened for two-months-long pilgrimage. So far, no woman between the age of 10 and 50 years has been able to enter the premises of the hill shrine due to the continuous uproar over Supreme Court’s September 28 order to lift the centuries-old ban. On Tuesday, the Kerala Police further tightened the rules on entry timing and offering prayers inside Lord Ayyappa’s temple. Cops were seen handing out notices to pilgrims at the Nilackal base camp. The notices state that devotees should return in 6 hours after offering prayers at the temple and pilgrims are not supposed to speak to the media. It even said that if there is any violation, devotees are liable to be prosecuted.
Also, eight people were taken into preventive custody on Tuesday night from the temple complex. Police said that there was intelligence report these people were planning to create trouble.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated his accusation that BJP-RSS and Congress are fuelling protests in the state for political gains.
In view of rising protests, the police on Tuesday further tightened the rules on entry of pilgrims inside the temple complex. Police had earlier asked pilgrims to return before 10 pm and no one was allowed to undertake yatra after 7 pm. On Tuesday, police officials were seen handing out notices to pilgrims at the Nilackal base camp. It said that they should return in six hours after praying at the temple and that pilgrims are not supposed to speak to the media. Besides, it warned of action if there is any violation.
"The police after inspecting our vehicle told us that if any of the rules are broken, strict action would be taken," a pilgrim told the media at Nilackal.
Meanwhile, a report in news agency IANS said that compared to previous years, there has been a fall in the number of pilgrims at Sabarimala temple ever since it was opened for two-month-long pilgrimage season. It said that in the past, the average daily number of pilgrims during the same period was around 1 lakh, but this time it has fallen. In the current season, over 7 lakh devotees have registered online for darshan. However, nearly 50% of those who registered themselves online in the past 4 days did not turn up.
The CPI-M led LDF government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala has been trying hard to ensure that the Supreme Court’s order is implemented. This has prompted a massive backlash from the BJP and Congress. Several other right-wing groups are also protesting against the government’s stand on the matter, as a result, the government had to deploy a heavy contingent of security officials at the temple and in town to maintain law and order situation.