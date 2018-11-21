Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates: Police tighten rules, 8 devotees taken into preventive custody

Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates: 8 devotees taken into preventive custody from temple complex

Sabarimala temple protests LIVE Updates: The situation at famed Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala temple remains tense even five days after doors were opened for two-months-long pilgrimage. So far, no woman between the age of 10 and 50 years has been able to enter the premises of the hill shrine due to the continuous uproar over Supreme Court’s September 28 order to lift the centuries-old ban. On Tuesday, the Kerala Police further tightened the rules on entry timing and offering prayers inside Lord Ayyappa’s temple. Cops were seen handing out notices to pilgrims at the Nilackal base camp. The notices state that devotees should return in 6 hours after offering prayers at the temple and pilgrims are not supposed to speak to the media. It even said that if there is any violation, devotees are liable to be prosecuted.

Also, eight people were taken into preventive custody on Tuesday night from the temple complex. Police said that there was intelligence report these people were planning to create trouble.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated his accusation that BJP-RSS and Congress are fuelling protests in the state for political gains.