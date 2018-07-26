Sabarimala Temple case: Hats off to K. Parasaran’s profound knowledge of Constitution and Dharma, says N Venkataraman, Senior Advocate

This is exactly what K. Parasaran, whose knowledge of Constitution and ancient Dharma spans more than six decades, expressed while culling out the mystical Truths of India’s sacred texts. (PTI)

By N Venkataraman

Religious philosophy is neither caste specific nor gender biased. It only imparts the transformative process to every human being, from the path of Adharma to the path of Dharma. Like Adharma which has universal belonging, the opposite of it namely Dharma has universal application and is relevant in law. The core of Dharma is free from both gender and caste discrimination.Self realisation or emancipation is again free from the clutches of either caste or gender sensitivity.

This is exactly what K. Parasaran, whose knowledge of Constitution and ancient Dharma spans more than six decades, expressed while culling out the mystical Truths of India’s sacred texts that laid down the precepts of Dharma i.e. Ramayana and arguing it along with Constitutional laws in connection with the Sabarimala Temple case. He has defended the Indian Constitution again for 6 decades both as an Attorney General of India and as a Citizen’s Counsel. The pinnacle of K. Parasaran’s professional skill and his faith in Dharma has made him the messenger of Lord Ayyappan before the Supreme Court as his arguments are based on Constitutional law and Dharma as enshrined in India’s sacred texts.

The expression used by Lord Krishna in the Bhagawad Gita ‘MANAVAHA’ in Bhagavath Gita, is also conveying that God and emancipation is common to all human beings and outside the ken of caste and gender politics.

It is critical to look at religious philosophy as one that is broad-based in its practice and classifies human attitudes on the basis of Dharma and Adharma and again this is not to be viewed from the prism of caste or gender.In fact, the scriptures portray it beautifully across Yugas. According to Hindu scriptures, a man who loses his wife also loses his right to perform religious rites. Is it gender bias or gender sensitive?

There are several examples to show how women are treated with respect in Hinduism. Girls before attaining puberty are made to sit in poojas as a personification of child Goddess Balai. Married women are offered the seat of honor in any prayer and are performed Sumangalee poojai.

It is important to remember that religious philosophy is concerned only about Dharma and Adharma and prescribes the method without any favor or bias towards any class or gender. From K Parasaran’s remarkable arguments in the apex court yesterday, he has proven that it is not enough if one knows religion or the Constitution. One should know both. Not just know, but one should have mastered it before entering a debate on it. This is what K.Parasaran’s arguments in the Sabarimala temple case can teach all of us.

(The author of this article is a Senior Advocate, Supreme Court. Views expressed above are the author’s own.)