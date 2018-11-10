Sabarimala temple: 560 women devotees register online for prayers as hill shrine reopens on November 17

Published: November 10, 2018

The Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala will open to pilgrims on November 17 for a three-month period.

The Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala will open to pilgrims on November 17 for a three-month period. The temple is bound to witness another round of protests because at least 560 women between the age group of 10 and 50 years have enrolled to have a darshan of Lord Ayyappa when it opens.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Kerala police had three days ago launched the portal sabarimalaq.com to control the movement of pilgrims in the upcoming season. It said that more than 3.5 lakh people have registered themselves online including 560 women who are between 10 and 50 years of age.

Though most of the pilgrims come without registration, nearly 30% register themselves for a hassle-free pilgrimage. The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the custodian of the temple, said that in 2017, at least 16 lakh pilgrims availed the virtual queue facility. This virtual queue is a free service offered to pilgrims.

As per the rules, a slip is issued to a pilgrim as soon as he registers himself using any government-issued identity card and shares other necessary details. The slip mentions the timing of trek from base camp Pamba. The report said that there is a separate queue for online pilgrims.

On September 28, the Supreme Court had in a landmark judgment allowed women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. Since then, the temple was opened twice but not even a single woman between 10 and 50 years of age made it to the temple because of continuous protests from devotees and temple’s priest.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on November 13 take up the petitions urging it to revisit its verdict.

