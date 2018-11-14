Sabarimala: Supreme Court agrees to hear review petitions on January 22

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear in open court 49 review petitions challenging its September verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Kerala’s famous Sabarimala temple.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear in open court 49 review petitions challenging its September verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Kerala’s famous Sabarimala temple.

The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra will hear the petitions on January 22. The court has, however, not stayed its September 28 verdict allowing women entry into the hill shrine.

The plea by the National Ayyappa Devotees Organization had sought the review on the grounds that the ruling was unconstitutional, void and in violation of the principles of natural justice. The judgment is vitiated by “errors apparent on the face of record”, the petition stated.

It further claimed that the judgment was in violation of express constitutional provisions guaranteeing Ayyappa devotees’ liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship under Section 25 of the Constitution.

In September, the SC bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra in a 4:1 majority had granted women of all ages the right to enter Sabarimala temple, reversing the Kerala shrine’s tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age. It had held that the ban was derogatory, illegal and unconstitutional. The centuries-old Hindu religious practice had prevented women and girls between 10 and 50 years (menstruating age) from entering the shrine which houses Lord Ayyappan.