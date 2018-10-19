Sabarimala shrine standoff continues for the third day, Devaswom Board to file review petition in Supreme Court

The standoff over the entry of women in Sabarimala shrine continued for the third day on Friday despite the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) stating that it was ready for a compromise to bring peace in temple vicinity. The latest development comes in the wake of violent protests by devotees who are opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision to grant permission to women of all age groups inside the temple.

According to news agency ANI, the Board’s president A Padmakumar, who also is a leader of the ruling CPM, said it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

“We have decided to appeal against the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala temple,” ANI quoted Padmakumar as saying.

On Thursday, Padmakumar had said that the Board was committed to finding a solution for the crisis. “We do not want to see Sabarimala as a battlefield. All stakeholders should stand together to find a solution for the crisis. The board will consider any proposal to end the present crisis,” the TDB president said.

The TDB had so far toed the line of the ruling LDF government that has repeatedly said that it will not move the SC with a review plea.

Sabarimala: Protesters oppose the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple, Kerala, Friday, Oct 19, 2018. Rehana Fathima and journalist Kavitha Jakkal were taken escorted to the temple but the priest reportedly locked it and the women had to return mid-way. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_19_2018_000070B)

Speaking to The Indian Express, state Finance minister Thomas Issac said the government was in no mood of filing a review plea. “This government will not file a review petition, there is no scope for it,” he said.

The Minister even said that the protest is being held at the behest of the BJP and RSS. He said that the ruling party will launch an intense counter-campaign to expose the RSS and BJP.

“The party has already begun preparing its district units and from October 23, there will be a state-wide campaign,” he said.

Yechury likens Sabarimala violence to Babri

Earlier today, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that he sees a similar pattern in the unrest in Kerala involving Sabarimala temple and the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. He said that the unrest is being organised by the RSS and accused it of not letting the gates of the hill shrine to be opened for all even after losing the battle in the Supreme Court.

“All the TV crews who went there which had women were roughed up, the pattern is very similar to the time of the Babri Masjid demolition. You have the heads of the volunteers wearing saffron bands, the same dress you found there then,” he said.

“Similar thing is being done here (Sabarimala) so it is an organised thing that the RSS is doing. RSS has lost the battle of not letting the gates of Sabarimala open, they even lost the battle that the temple shouldn’t open on time,” Yechury added.

Chief priest threatens to close doors

His remark comes in the backdrop of ongoing protests near the base camp of the hill shrine. Earlier today, two women were forced to return from Sabarimala temple gates even as they were escorted by the police. According to Inspector General S Sreejith, the two women (journalist Kavitha Jakkal and woman activist Rehana Fatima) were brought back after the chief priest refused to open the doors of the temple.

Sabarimala: Journalist Kavitha Jakkal being escorted by the police to Sabarimala Temple, Kerala, Friday, Oct 19, 2018. Kavitha and activist Rehana Fathima were taken to the temple but the priest, reportedly, locked it and the women had to return mid-way. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_19_2018_000068A)

“We had brought them till temple premises but tantri and priest refused to open temple for them. While we were waiting, tantri informed me that if we attempt to take the women ahead they would close the temple,” the IG said.

The IG added that police will provide protest to every single devotee but ‘darshan’ is something which can be done with consent of priest.

“We will give them whatever protection they want,” the official told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam summoned state police chief Loknath Behra and discussed about the prevailing situation.

On the other hand, the BJP has lashed out at the LDF government for forcibly impose the Supreme Court verdict. ”

The doors of the temple were opened on Wednesday evening for monthly rituals but no woman between the 10 and 50 age group was allowed to under the yatra to reach the hill shrine. The doors of the temple will remain open till March 22.