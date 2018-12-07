Sabarimala: SC refuses urgent hearing on Kerala govt’s plea against panel to oversee security

The Supreme Court Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to the Kerala government’s plea challenging the High Court order to appoint a three-member monitoring committee to oversee security and other activities at the Sabarimala temple. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the state government’s fresh plea against the appointment of a three-member panel would be taken up in regular court.

The Kerala High Court recently appointed a three-member panel to oversee security and other arrangements at the historic hill-top shrine in Kerala following recent incidents of violence there. The state government had earlier sought the transfer of pending petitions from the high court to the Supreme court. A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra said in a 4:1 verdict that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates the rights of Hindu women.