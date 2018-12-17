Sabarimala: Saree-wearing transgenders allege police misbehaviour, say were asked to dress as men

A group of four saree-clad transgenders, who were heading towards the famous Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, has accused the Kerala Police of mistreating them.

They alleged that the police treated them badly, blocked their trek to the shrine and were turned back because they were wearing sarees.

According to a report in Manorama, they alleged that police behaved with them “very rudely”. Manorama quoted one of the members of the group as saying, “When they approached police for security to visit the temple, the behaviour of police was very rude.” The report further adds that one of the police officials “tortured them mentally” at the police station at Erumeli and asked them to “dress up as men”. The transgenders’ group agreed but the police still did not provide them any security

The Manorama report further states that the four – Ananya, Trupti, Renjumol and Avanthika – were dressed in black sarees which is the traditional attire of pilgrims heading towards Lord Ayyappa’s shrine were also carrying the customary Irumudikettu, a pack with offerings for the deity.

One of the members of the groups said that they did not want to change the saree and added that the traditional ban on entry of menstruating women is not applicable to them.

The pilgrims say they would appeal in the High Court against this incidence. The Kerala police has, however, rejected their allegations and said that everyone had the right to offer prayers at the Sabarimala shrine.