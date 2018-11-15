Sabarimala row: Trupti Desai seeks police protection to visit temple on November 17

Social activist Trupti Desai (Reuters)

With the Sabarimala temple all set to open for public on Saturday for the annual ‘Mandala Makkaravillakku’ season, social activist Trupti Desai has announced that she will be visiting the holy place on November 17. The founder of the Bhumata Brigade has also written a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and State DGP requesting police protection.

Announcing the decision to visit the temple, she said that the group had sought police protection from the time it enters Kerala till its departure from the state. She added that the group was already receiving threats from certain quarters. While some have warned her of dire consequences if she enters Kerala, others have threatened to commit suicide, the activist claimed.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to stay its previous verdict permitting entry of women of all ages in the temple. It, however, agreed to hear a batch of review pleas in the matter on January 22 in an open court.

“All the Review Petitions along with all pending applications will be heard in Open Court on 22nd January 2019 before the appropriate Bench. We make it clear that there is no stay of the judgment and order of this Court dated 28th September 2018 passed in Writ Petition (Civil) No.373 of 2006 (Indian Young Lawyers Association & Ors. vs. The State of Kerala & Ors),” the order said.

The review applications were filed in the top court after its September 28 judgment which held that women of all age groups have the right to enter the temple. The Sabarimala temple opened twice since the apex court’s decision but has been marred by strong protests.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM will chair an all-party meeting today. He will take stock of the outcome of the Supreme Court’s order. Speaking to reporters earlier he said he his government is bound to implement the order of the top court.