Sabarimala row: Travancore Devaswom Board skips discussion on review petition

The apex board managing the Sabarimala temple Tuesday skipped a discussion on the review petition to be filed against the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayappa temple. The Travancore Devaswom Board Tuesday reviewed the arrangements at the hill shrine for the upcoming three-month long Mandala-Makaravillaku festival starting from November 16, temple sources said. Discussion on the legal course to be taken against the court’s order was postponed as the writ petitions connected with the case has been posted for November 13, sources said.

The board is waiting for legal opinion on the matter, they said. The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear on November 13 multiple petitions challenging the Sabarimala verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the shrine that remained unimplemented following week-long protests.

The board on Monday had stated that it would take up for discussion the matter Tuesday. It had said that it has the legal responsibility to protect the faith of devotees and the customs and traditions of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa shrine.