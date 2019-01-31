Sabarimala row: Supreme Court to hear review pleas on February 6

Supreme Court (IE)

The Supreme Court has decided to review its verdict on Sabarimala on February 6. A Constitution bench of the top court will review the order in an open court. The decision to review comes after massive protests in Kerala after the apex court in its landmark order last year permitted women in the menstrual age group to enter the shrine and directed the state government to ensure adequate protection to such women.

Last year on September 28, the Constitution bench led by then CJI Dipak Misra in its judgement permitted the women in menstrual age to enter the shrine, while observing that ban amounts to gender discrimination.

Apart from Chief Justice Dipak Misra, others who were part of the bench included Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The court had earlier reserved its verdict on August 2 last year.

As many as four judgments were delivered on September 28, the day verdict was made. Justice Malhotra, who was against the verdict, felt that petition did not deserve to be entertained.

A number of pleas had made petitions against the ban, that was upheld by the Kerala High Court. In its order, the high court had said that the only priest had the right to decide on traditions. The petitioners included Young Lawyers Association and Happy to Bleed. They had argued in court that the tradition is discriminatory in nature and is a stigma to women and that women must be permitted to pray at the place where they want.