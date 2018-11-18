Sabarimala row: RSS trying to destroy secular fabric of Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Sabarimala row: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the RSS for organising protests against the Supreme Court order allowing the entry on women devotees inside the Sabarimala temple, saying the Hindu outfit is trying to destroy the secular fabric of the state. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said all those who are opposing the top court’s order had been advocating women’s entry until the judgment was delivered on September 28.

“Even after the order came, they all welcomed it immediately. The Congress said it was a historical verdict, even the RSS supported it,” he said.

The Chief Minister who is adamant on implementing the Supreme Court’s order said that it is unfortunate the political parties have joined the ranks with conservative groups who oppose whenever there is social reform.

Answering a question about polarisation in society, he said, “I see it differently. The secular mind of Kerala was formed out of a long process of reforms and renaissance. The Sangh Parivar has been trying to destroy this peaceful environment for a long time. Sabarimala is yet another chance for them.”

“Maybe, some misunderstanding may have arisen among some of the faithful. However, it is only temporary. I hope the secular mind of Kerala will survive this, that it cannot be challenged by communal forces. I hope for the best,” he added.

The Chief Minister noted that when the case filed in 2006 by Indian Young Lawyers Association, the lead petitioner, most of the lawyers were linked to RSS. He said that the state government made some major suggestions to the court.

“One point was that we stand for equal gender rights, but considering the fact that this is a matter of faith, we proposed the constitution of a commission with knowledge in Hindu Dharamasastra. This was part of our affidavit in 2007,” he said.

He said that some 100 lawyers appeared before the court but only a few of them argued in favour of preventing women entry into the temple. “A majority who impleaded were supporting women entry.”

Vijay added that the government told the court it has no plans to make a law but will follow the court direction.

‘No option but to implement SC order’

He said that the government has no option but to implement the court’s order. He also mentioned past precedents when the government followed the court’s ruling in the matter.

“As a state government, we have no option but to obey the court order,” he said.

In 1991, he said, the Kerala High Court had ordered preventing the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 to Sabarimala.

“All governments have been following that order. The LDF governments in 1996, 2006 and 2016 also did the same, until this Supreme Court order came,” he said.

He also said that it is unfortunate that the Supreme Court’s order is being publicly challenged and being portrayed as if the state government has made some mistakes.

“If there is a court order, the option before the government is to implement it. If women come to Sabarimala following the order, our duty is to take steps to facilitate their entry along with the Devaswom Board,” he said.

“In a democratic nation, a government has no other option but to implement the court order. We are not asking women to enter Sabarimala, we are not mobilising them to make a visit. Our only duty is to provide them protection,” he said.

He also said that one leader publicly admitted he had a team of youth ready at the shrine to stop women devotees from entering the shrine.

Stating that the government can’t go against the Supreme Court’s order, he said: “If SC changes its stand tomorrow, we will obey that as well.”

Sabarimala temple has been at a centre of a row for the last two months over the entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age. The Supreme Court in its order lifted the centuries-old tradition of not allowing women of menstruation age group declaring ban illegal and unconstitutional.